Six civilians and two police officers were killed in Cameroon’s volatile English-speaking South West Region, where violence has mounted ahead of next month’s presidential vote, sources close to security services and locals said.

On Wednesday, two police officers were killed and a policewoman injured on the outskirts of the beach resort town of Limbe in an area housing anglophone separatists, the source said.

“The attackers took the victims by surprise while they were on duty and fled with two weapons,” the source added.

In nearby Buea, the capital of the South West Region, police shot dead six civilians and injured another on Thursday, witnesses said.

The incident was corroborated by a security source in the Cameroon capital Yaounde.

Soldiers and separatists also exchanged gunfire in Bamenda, the main city in the North West Region, another anglophone area, the source said.

Cameroon’s two minority English-speaking regions — the North-West and South-West — have been hit by almost daily unrest that have left at least 400 dead this year, according to the International Crisis Group.

Anglophone separatists have said that voting will not take place in the two regions on October 7.

At the October poll, eight candidates are running against the 85-year-old incumbent Paul Biya, who has ruled the country for 35 years and is seeking a seventh straight term in office.