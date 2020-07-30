



Kenya has recorded 788 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours from a sample of 5,521, raising the country’s toll to 19,913.

Of those, 785 are Kenyans while three are foreigners.

Making the announcement during the daily Covid-19 briefing on Thursday, Health CAS Rashid Aman also revealed that 14 more patients have died from Covid-19, bringing total number of deaths from the virus in Kenya to 325.





The total number of tests done in Kenya so far stand at 295,280.

Another 100 patients recovered from the virus, bringing Kenya’s total recoveries to 8,121.

The Health CAS urged Kenyans to embrace the consumption of a diversified diet in order to boost immunity.

He particularly urged men, who are mostly affected by Covid-19 according to statistics, to improve on their diet by taking a variety of different food groups to build immunity and improve health.