



Kenya on Monday reported 418 more Covid-19 infections, raising the country’s tally to 13,771 since the virus was first confirmed on March 13.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman also reported four more deaths, raising the toll to 238. He rectified an earlier report about 19 deaths in a single day, which would have been the highest number ever recorded in Kenya.

The 418 new patients were found following the testing of 2,474 samples in the last 24 hours.

Four hundred and eight of them were Kenyans and 10 foreigners while male patients numbered 263 and female patients 155.

Dr Aman also announced that 494 patients had been discharged, raising the country’s total number of recoveries to 5,616.

Of the recovered patients, 465 were under home care and the rest in hospitals.

IMMUNITY

The ministry noted with regret that a number of establishments and bars operate after curfew hours, which run from 9pm to 5am.





“Some of these are restaurants that convert into bars. This is being looked into,” Dr Aman said.

While emphasising the need to observe guidelines for preventing transmission of the disease, the CAS explained that “when an infectious disease strikes a population, it infects many people and in the process people develop an immunity to it”.

“Over time most of those who get the disease will have developed an immunity. We are yet to see if that is the case with Covid-19,” he said.

Nairobi and Mombasa counties, which are hardest hit, continued to record the highest attack rates, according to Dr Aman.

He said Nairobi had 7,744 cases as of Monday while Mombasa had 1,835 and Kiambu 769. Kajiado and Busia have also recorded high numbers.

Out of Kenya’s 47 counties, only Baringo, West Pokot and Samburu have not recorded any cases of Covid-19.