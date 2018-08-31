Kenyan runner Conseslus Kipruto defied the early setback of losing a shoe to win the 3000m men’s steeplechase race in the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich, Switzerland.

Just after coming round a bend, his left shoe flew off his foot and over the track but he didn’t stop.

“That was a mess. But it motivated me to fight as hard as I could, so the race went well,” he said afterwards.

Kipruto is the reigning Olympic and World steeplechase champion.

He outsprinted Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali in the final few strides after clearing the final hurdle in second place.

“I am injured because I lost my left shoe,” he said after finishing the race.

He later tweeted: “It was hard and painful to run without another shoe, but I just had strong spirit to never give up, the crowd was amazing and I keep going to the winning.”

TV pictures after the race show the Kenyan limping as he waved to the crowd in Zurich.

Other top African performances at the Diamond League finals included victories for South Africa’s Caster Semenya in the 800m, Ivory Coast’s Murielle Ahoure in the 100m and Kenya’s Helen Obiri in the 5000m.

All winners received a $50,000 (£38,000) prize.