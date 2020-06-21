



A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who died of Covid-19 has been buried at his Olenguruone home in Nakuru County.

David Bartonjo, who died in Nairobi, was buried on Saturday under the watchful eyes of the police and public health officers.

A family spokesman, Joseph Langat, told the Nation that the burial was conducted decently, as villagers were kept away during the Saturday afternoon burial.

VILLAGERS KEPT OFF

“Public Health officers buried the deceased at his Konoin home, in Olenguruone, Kuresoi South. Police ensured villagers were kept off, “said Mr Langat.

Only about 15 people attended the burial.

Bartonjo’s body was wrapped in a body bag before being placed in a coffin.

Some of his colleagues in the military also attended the burial and paid tribute to the fallen soldier, saying he will be remembered for his dedication and commitment to serving in the force.

Bartonjo, in his 50s, is said to have contracted the virus in Nairobi where he worked.

COLLEAGUES ISOLATED

A source told the Nation that some of his colleagues who took him to hospital when he fell ill had been isolated.

He becomes the second Covid-19 victim to be buried in Nakuru.

Another victim, a 48-year-old man, was last week buried at his home in Subukia.

Last week, the government gave in to public pressure and outlawed night burials of people who die of Covid-19.

There have been several incidents, particularly in Western Kenya, where victims have been buried at night amid protests from family members and locals.

BURIAL PROTOCOLS





Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said he would send a circular to counties to remind them of the protocols on burial of Covid-19 victims.

In April after the first Covid-19 death was reported in Kenya, the Ministry of Health released protocols dictating that a body of a person who succumbs to the virus should be buried within 48 hours.

Kenyans accused the government of violating the dignity of the dead despite the World Health Organisation (WHO), in its March 24 guidance on burials of Covid-19 victims, saying that dead bodies are generally not infectious.

Families of Covid-19 patients who have been buried by health officials donned in personal protective gear have decried the manner in which their kin have been buried, alleging that the government did not let them have a say in the burials.

MUSICIAN’S BURIAL

The latest incident happened last week when the police harried buried Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga at 2am after an earlier attempt at burying him aborted as villagers engaged the police in running battles.

In April, a spine-chilling viral video of the burial of another Covid-19 victim in Siaya County surfaced showing a victim’s body being buried while covered in a white body bag without a coffin.

The body had been transported home in a pick-up truck with two public health officials dressed in white protective clothes who tossed it into a shallow grave as family members wailed.

Two more victims in Bomet and Trans Nzoia counties have also been buried in what was viewed as an undignified manner.

The number of Covid-19 deaths continue to rise in the country, with more than 100 fatalities having been recorded so far.