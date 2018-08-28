Kenya’s director of public prosecution has promptly charged deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu with abuse of office and tax evasion.

She was arrested earlier today in the premises of the Supreme Court.

After the preliminary hearing, Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi released her on Sh5 million bond and ordered her to appear tomorrow at 9 a.m together with her co-accused Stanley Muluvi.

Mwilu was represented by a battery of lawyers.

According to a report, Mwilu is accused of obtaining execution of a security belonging to Imperial Bank Limited by false pretence, abusing her office for personal gain, accepting a gift in the form of money in circumstances which undermined public confidence in the integrity of her office.

She is also being accused of unlawful failure to pay taxes and conducting herself in disregard of the law.

The DPP Noordin Haji told a news conference on the heels of her arrest that “country is being torn apart by people placed in positions of trust but who in turn abuse this trust.”