



Seven senior Kenyan officials will be charged over alleged corruption surrounding the 2016 Olympic Games, the country’s chief prosecutor said.

The accused include former Olympic Committee head Kipchoge Keino, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, and ex-Sports Minister Hassan Wario.

More than 55 million shillings ($545,542; £414,607) meant for the athletes was allegedly siphoned off.

Chief prosecutor Noordin Haji said they must turn themselves in by Monday.

“The impact of corruption and siphoning of funds meant for the facilitation of our sportsmen and women has a negative impact on their ability to perform optimally,” Mr Haji said in a statement.

Keino was himself an Olympic legend, winning gold for the 1,500m in the 1968 Mexico City games and another gold at the 1972 Munich games for the 3,000m steeplechase.

The 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro earned Kenya six gold and six silver medals as well as a bronze – the country’s best medal tally.

But claims of corruption against team bosses and government officials marred their success.

The charges are the latest in a series of corruption investigations in Kenya.

In May, Kenyan police arrested the head of a government youth agency over an alleged theft of 8bn Kenyan shillings ($78m; £59m).

President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to fight corruption when he came to power in 2013.