<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne says he wants to relocate and settle permanently in Kenya.

The French coach was shown the exit door by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after Kenya’s disastrous show at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and losing to Tanzania in a two-legged Chan qualifier.

Despite travelling to his native France after the sack, Migne has reportedly returned to Kenya and promised to settle in the country after his wife fell in love with the country.

Migne, who took Harambee Stars to the Afcon after 15-years in the cold, has also revealed interest in investing in the country and make Kenya his second home after France.

“Just like my wife, I have also fallen in with the country [Kenya] and I’m thinking of investing here as well,” Migne is quoted by People Daily.

“It is unfortunate I could not continue to work as the national team coach but even if I get a coaching job elsewhere I will still come back here.”

Migne’s kids have already enrolled to study French in a school based in Nairobi and they will continue with their education as they plan to settle.

Migne also confirmed he has turned down several coaching offers since he was sacked by FKF, claiming they were not giving him enough of a challenge.