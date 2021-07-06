Kenneth Kaunda’s funeral in limbo as family contest burial site

Relatives of Zambia’s founding leader Kenneth Kaunda on Tuesday went to court in a bid to block his interment at the country’s presidential burial site in Lusaka.

The hero of the struggle against white rule in southern Africa, who died on 17 June was due to be buried on Wednesday following a state memorial held last week at the city’s 60 000-seat National Heroes Stadium.

But some of his children and grandchildren have approached the High Court in Lusaka to stop the scheduled burial, scheduled for 10:00 Wednesday.

They want the court to allow them to bury Kaunda next to his wife Betty, who died in 2012, to fulfil his wishes.

In court documents dated Tuesday, one of the sons Kaweche, asked the High Court to declare “null and void” the government’s plan to bury Kaunda at the official Embassy Park site.

One of the letters attached to the application was signed by several of Kaunda’s children and grandchildren.

The Zambian government has not commented on the legal action.