



The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, John Dramani Mahama, says by the conduct of the current Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), it is not qualified to superintend over any elections in the country.

He said one major objective of the petition he filed at the Supreme Court was to hold the Chair of the Commission, Jean Adukwei Mensa, accountable for her conduct in the presidential elections on Monday, December 7.





But he said her refusal to appear before the Court for testimony was “in sharp contrast to the readiness with which Dr Kwadwo Afari Djan, then Chairman of the Electoral Commission willingly testified in the 2013 election petition filed by then candidate Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP”.

According to Mr Mahama, Ghanaians were hoping to hear Mrs Mensa testify.

“[But all of them] are still baffled by the refusal of Mrs Jean Mensa to be held to account by testifying in this case unfortunately with the unanimous agreement of the justices of the Supreme Court.”