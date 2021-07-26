Al Jazeera condemns raid on its office by Tunisian forces

The Al Jazeera Media Network has condemned the storming of its office in the capital Tunis by security forces a day after President Kais Saied suspended Parliament and dismissed the prime minister.

Journalists said they were ordered by security officers to turn off their phones and were not allowed back into the building to retrieve their personal belongs. The Doha-based Network said that security personnel barged into its office without warrants and confiscated keys to the office.

“Al Jazeera considers this action by the Tunisian authorities as a troubling escalation and fears it will impede fair and objective coverage of unfolding events in the country,” the Network said in a statement.

“Al Jazeera calls on the Tunisian authorities to allow its journalists to operate unhindered and be allowed to practice their profession without fear or intimidation.

“The Network values the solidarity of human rights and media organisations for their condemnation of these actions against Al Jazeera’s bureau in Tunisia. In a world in which the media and journalists face increasing threats, Al Jazeera views this as an attack on press freedom as a whole.”

Press freedom advocates have condemned the forced closure of Al Jazeera’s offices.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said it “condemns the storming of Al Jazeera’s office in Tunisia and the media’s involvement in political conflicts”.

The International Press Institute in a statement said the raid on the Al Jazeera office is “a gross violation of press freedom” and an act of “intimidation to silence independent media”.

News of the raid follows President Kais Saied’s suspension of Parliament and dismissal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi late on Sunday.

The move was condemned as an attack on democracy by his rivals, while others greeted it with celebrations on the streets.

Saied said on Sunday he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister after violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.