In Ivory Coast, the National Council of the Union of Soroists have called on Speaker of Parliament, Guillaume Soro, to run as their preferred candidate for the country’s 2020 elections.

Members of the union made the call on Saturday during their first national council meeting in Abidjan. They said, it was now up to him to decide to run, but added they were ready to support his candidature.

Guillaume Soro has yet said to openly declare an ambition to succeed President Allasane Ouattara.

But in an interview with a French media outlet last month, Soro said he would first discuss the issue with President Ouattara and others before announcing his decision.

Soro said he’s impassioned about reconciling a divided Ivory Coast and do away with the trauma created by a dispute of the 2010 polls.