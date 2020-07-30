Ivory Coast’s Defence Minister Hamed Bakayoko was named prime minister on Thursday, after acting as interim premier since the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly on 8 July, the presidency announced.
“The President of the Republic has signed a decree appointing Mr. Hamed Bakayoko as prime minister,” while he will keep his defence role, according to the presidency’s statement.
