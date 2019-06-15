<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday’s attack on Nigerian soldiers of the 158 Battalion in Borno State, according to Reuters which cited a statement from the terror group.

The insurgents stormed the battalion in Kareto Village on Wednesday evening, killing at least 20 soldiers including the lieutenant colonel that commanded the battalion.

Newsmen broke the news of the commander’s death and other casualties relating to the incident on Thursday night, citing top military sources.

Reuters reported that ISWAP, an offshoot of Boko Haram, claimed credits for killing at least 20 soldiers in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has not commented on the attack or acknowledged the passing of the commander, which came barely a month after another commander was killed in action in the Boko Haram war.

Boko Haram and its derivates, including ISWAP, have consistently targeted military bases in recent months, killing over a thousand soldiers within the last one year alone.

President Muhammadu Buhari and military chiefs have claimed the insurgency was winding down, but the attacks have failed to cease, and even intensified against military assets in recent months.