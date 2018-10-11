



Health officials say the rate of new Ebola cases has more than doubled since September after rebel violence in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo caused response efforts to be briefly suspended.

In a statement on Thursday, the International Rescue Committee says it is “alarmed” that there were 33 new cases between October 1 and Tuesday, versus 41 cases during all of September.

Officials say most of the new cases have been in Beni, where experts had to suspend Ebola containment efforts for days after a deadly rebel attack.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation noted that all of the health workers who have caught Ebola in this epidemic have been infected outside of hospitals or clinics, meaning that the virus is spreading in the community.