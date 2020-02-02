French soldiers patrol in the Terz valley, about 37 miles south of the town of Tessalit in northern Mali, March 20, 2013. Reuters

France will deploy 600 more soldiers in the fight against Islamists militants in Africa’s Sahel, south of the Sahara, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Sunday.


The reinforcements would mostly be sent to the area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, Parly said in a statement. Another part would join the G5 Sahel forces.

France has about 4,500 troops already operating in the region.

