A Zimbabwean woman, Sinqobile Sibanda, 25, has told a divorce court that her husband has a “big but useless organ”, hence he fails to fulfil her sexual urge.

Sibanda, who dragged her husband before the court over sexual abuse revealed that her husband, Thando Sengwayo, 29, becomes physically abusive every time they have a dispute.

“Your worship, this man has sexually abused me for a long time. He has big genitals which would make one assume it works to expectations but it’s useless. He is lazy and does one round and a short one for that matter then he sleeps,” complained Sibanda, reports iHarare.

Sengwayo admitted that he abuses his wife but promised to change, he went on to blame his job, which he described as “strenuous and physically demanding.”

“I promise this court that I will refrain from being abusive and try to be a good husband,” he said.

Magistrate Ndumo Masuku ordered Sengwayo not to physically and sexually abuse his wife again. And he granted Sibanda a protection order.