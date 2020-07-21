



Zvishavane District Hospital in Zimbabwe’s Midlands Province has suspended admissions and other health care services after 25 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima, also the provincial COVID-19 taskforce chairperson, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Harare.

The health workers that tested positive were mostly nurses and three officials from the district registrar’s office.

The latest infections put to the fore concerns by health workers at the front that they remain at high risk from contracting the virus.

Three other healthcare workers at Claybank Private Hospital in Gweru, also in the Midlands Province, have also tested positive to the virus.

This had added to the increasing number of infected healthcare workers after at least 13 nurses from Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo fell victim.

Mr Mavima said that 29 samples were taken at Zvishavane District Hospital last week after some health care workers had tested positive.





“On July 13, Zvishavane District Hospital received eight PCR positive results of which two were of health care workers.

“These results prompted the testing of other health care workers and other probable contacts within the hospital on the same day.

“The hospital received the results today on July 20 and 25 out of 28 health care workers tested positive.

“There are three staffers from the district registrar’s office who also tested positive,” said Mr Mavima.

He said the hospital was now under quarantine with investigations underway to establish the source of the infections and that health authorities were tracking contacts of the 28 positive cases, including visiting their homes in and around Zvishavane.

“Investigations are underway to establish the source and the pattern of transmission of the infections.

“Measures being taken include contact tracing and testing of other members within the institution,” he said.