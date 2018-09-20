Protesters put set a bonfire on a street to demand the release of the Ugandan politician Robert Kyagulanyi known as Bobi Wine who was recently arrested for treason and possession of firearms in Kampala, Uganda, on August 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER
Ugandan security forces have deployed heavily before the return of pop star and opposition figure Bobi Wine from the United States.

Lawyer Asuman Basalirwa says police have detained the singer’s brother and at least two other people who were driving to the airport to welcome him home. Authorities say they will not permit any rallies related to his arrival.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is expected to arrive at Entebbe International Airport midday on Thursday.

He had sought treatment in the US for injuries allegedly sustained during state torture, which Uganda’s government denies.

The singer, who won a national assembly seat last year, faces treason charges over his alleged role in an incident last month in which the president’s convoy was pelted with stones. He denies wrongdoing.

