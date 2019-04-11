<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Abuja, will commence the first phase of its education and orientation exercise for intending pilgrims for this year’s Hajj at the weekend.

A statement by the spokesman of the board, Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, said Islamic scholars had already been mobilised for the orientation exercise which begins this weekend at the permanent hajj camp located at Basan Jiwa, Abuja.

He explained that the exercise would be conducted in phases to enable the intending pilgrims get enlightened on the Hajj rites as well as new policies introduced for this year’s exercise by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Aliyu advised the intending pilgrims to participate in all programmes organised by the board.

He urged all the prospective pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their international passports to do so to enable the board commence the processes for their travel documents.

He further advised them, particularly the first timers, to take advantage of the exercise and enhance their Islamic knowledge on Hajj rites and proper guidance to get value for their money.