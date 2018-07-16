Governor of Siaya County, Cornel Rasanga, on Monday refused to be frisked by the security operatives protecting former US president, Barack Obama, during his Kenyan visit.

At the Sauti Kuu Foundation sports centre in Kogelo, where Obama was the guest of honour, an irate Rasanga was adamant he would not be subjected to a security search simply because he was governor of the county, Obama was visiting, reports Tuko. co.ke.

A video seen by TUKO. co.ke shows the governor taking on security personnel while insisting he would not undergo security screening. “I am the governor of this county, I will not be searched,” Rasanga told security officers stationed at a search point.

The officers insist on searching Rasanga who takes one of them to the side to try to explain his stance.

Obama arrived in his hometown K’ogelo amid heavy security, with Kenya’s General Service Unit officers working alongside American Secret Service agents to ensure the smooth flow of events.

Security was particularly heavy at the Sauti Kuu Foundation Centre where Obama was present for the launch of the vocational training centre.

The likes of Kisumu governor Anyan’g Nyong’o were also subjected to heavy frisking although unlike Rasanga, Nyon’go complied with the officers.