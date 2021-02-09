



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Major General Francis Adu Amanfo (rtd) as the new National Security Coordinator following the death of Joshua Kyeremeh.

Major Amanfo served as Ghana’s Ambassador to Liberia under the Kyufuor administration. He was Head of Defence Intelligence in the Ghana Armed Forces.





The appointments take immediate effect.

The President has also appointed Edward Kwaku Asomani as the Deputy National Security Coordinator.

Until his appointment, Kwaku Asomani was the Deputy Executive Director of the Danquah Institute.