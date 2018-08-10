Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has reshuffled his cabinet and made new appointments, including appointing a new energy minister.

According to a release from the presidency, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, becomes substantive Minister for Energy, while Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh takes over as Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Amewu replaced Boakye Agyarko who was fired by the president on Monday in the midst of controversy over the review of power supply agreement between Ghana and AMERI Resources.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who is being replaced by his deputy Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah as Minister for Information, becomes Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, while the former minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, moves to the Vice President’s office as minister of state.

Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West constituency, has been named Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection designate, while Afisa Otiko Djaba, the current gender minister was named Ambassador designate to Italy.

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Joseph Kofi Adda swaps positions with Minister for Aviation Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

In all 15 changes were announced with a number of regional (provincial) appointments and deputy ministerial positions.