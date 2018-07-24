Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday named a lawyer and governance specialist Jean Mensa as the new head of the national electoral commission, the Presidency said.

She replaces Charlotte Osei who was fired by Akufo-Addo in June for “misbehaviour and incompetence” relating to alleged breaches of Ghanaian procurement laws.

Until her appointment, Mensa headed the Accra-based Institute of Economic Affairs think-tank, organisers of presidential debates ahead of general elections in Ghana.

The West African nation, a major commodity exporter, will hold elections in December 2020, a vote that is likely to be a close contest between Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

The NDC boycotted the last presidential debate ahead of 2016 elections, accusing Mensa of working in the interests of Akufo-Addo, then leader of the main opposition.

She, however, dismissed the accusation.