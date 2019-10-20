<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for the establishment of what he termed “The Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Management Authority (ALCoMA)”.

Bawumia made the declaration in a programme where he represented Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The programme was reported to be the “13th Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development project in Accra”.

The VP was reported by Ghana’s online news website PeaceFM online to have advocated the formation of the ALCoMA is paramount in ensuring matters relating to land acquisition and ownership are well managed.

In Bawumia’s opinion, such issues could negatively impact the implementation of the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project.

Noting the possibility of challenges during the execution of the project, Bawumia implored the member States of the Abidjan to Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project to take a critical look at the legal as well as territorial parameters of the project within the regional context.

That, he said, was required to prevent challenges when the project begins.

The proposed Abidjan-Lagos Corridor project is expected to enable Ghana to construct six dual lane carriage highway to improve its integration and economic development.

The stated countries that will benefit are: Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Benin and Togo.