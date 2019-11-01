<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association on Thursday closed shops owned by Nigerians in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region, Ghana.

According to Myjoyonline, the traders closed the shops owned by Nigerians as part of a continuing operation against foreigners engaging in retail business in the country.

The traders cited Ghanaian laws to justify their action, insisting that they were left with no choice than to move into the markets and lock the shops up themselves because the law enforcement agencies failed to enforce the law.

GUTA said the activities of the Nigerian traders and other foreign retailers flouted section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865.

That law stipulates that the sale of goods or provision of services in a market, petty trading or hawking or selling of goods in a stall at any place must be reserved for Ghanaians.

This is not the first time that the shops of Nigerians in Ghana would be closed over this same law. The same operation had been carried out in July.