Ghanaian traders at Tiptoe lane, Circle, Accra on Tuesday threatened to carry out reprisal attacks on Nigerians at the market, after they found about 30 of their shops destroyed.

A trader told newsmen, that the demolition began at 5am while he was at home. He said he abandoned his early morning routine and rushed to find his shop destroyed and laptops, phones gone.

Another Ghanaian who operators a mobile-money business said he has lost money, iPhones and electronic gadgets. He said the exercise was a shocking interruption of a business he has worked hard to sustain.

Affected shop owners have accused a Nigerian businessman of masterminding the demolitions. According to them, they have been resisting the building of a storey building in the very crowded business area.

They pointed out that a residential property surrounded by local shops has been leased to two Nigerians – Uche and Emeka, who converted it into offices and shops.

“They want to evict us and allow Nigerians to take over our land. This is unlawful,” he lamented.

Some Nigerian shops fearing attacks have closed up shop for the day. One shop owner whose stall was attacked said many Ghanaians entered and began breaking things down.

“We asked them what is the problem?…they did not say anything,” he said. His shop attendant was injured.

Ghanaian retail traders have been angry at the increasing involvement of foreigners into the retail sector despite laws that forbid their participation.