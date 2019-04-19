<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As ECOWAS Parliament intensifies efforts to rally support of Heads of Governments of Member countries, Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, says his country will continually align with ECOWAS programs and projects that are of immense benefit to the people of the sub region.

Akufo-Addo made this commitment when he received in audience, the delegation of ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee on Trade, Finance, Customs and Free Movement of goods and persons, who are in Accra to examine ways of improving on the effective use of Public, Private Partnership module in needed infrastructural development of the sub region.

He said as a longstanding supporter of Africa’s unity and development, Ghana will continually align itself with ECOWAS Parliaments’ efforts at sensitizing the people on the various protocols and programs of the regional body targeted at enhancing trade and integration of people of the sub region.

“Ghana as you are aware has been a longstanding supporter of Africa’s development and unity. This support is reflected in the understanding that exists between ECOWAS Parliament and Ghana. We pledge sustain support for any of your programme and policies aimed at enhancing trade and integration of the peoples of the sub region”, the president of Cocoa rich country said.

Earlier, while intimating his host of the purpose of the visit, the speaker of ECOWAS parliament, Moustapha Cisse Lo, says the visit to Accra is in line with the parliament’s resolve to fraternise with member countries to further cement the integration protocol of ECOWAS.

He solicited the support of the Ghanaian government for ECOWAS programs and projects, explaining that it is important for leaders of the sub region to always promote good brotherliness and peace to enhance needed socioeconomic development of the people.

“Needless to reiterate the need for good brotherliness and peace as a panacea for sustainable development, as Ghana has been from the beginning in the vanguard of promoting regional cooperation,” the speaker said.

Speaker Cisse Lo used the opportunity of the visit to appeal to the Ghanaian president to support the parliament request for increase the emolument of the Members Parliament.