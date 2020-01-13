<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ghana Police Force have suspended an officer after shooting a foorball fan.

Ghana’s Football Association (GFA) has condemned the violence that left a fan hospitalised with an alleged gunshot wound on Sunday after attending a league game.

The police say they will only comment when they have completed their investigations into incidents during a match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea in Kumasi on Sunday.

Fans were angry with some of the officiating and tried to get close to the referee as Kotoko lost 1-0 to Berekum Chelsea.

A statement from Kotoko indicated that a fan was hit by a stray bullet fired by police in an attempt to disperse the violent fans.

“The victim of this afternoon’s shooting incident at the Baba Yara Stadium is currently stable and responding to treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi,” read a statement by Kotoko on Sunday night.





“We are following the development and (will) be updating our followers.”

The GFA has launched their own investigation into the episode.

“While we conduct our own inquest from our designated matchday officials to find out the exact cause of the unfortunate incidents, we call on the Police Service to also conduct a thorough investigation, especially on the alleged shooting incident,” it said.

“The GFA wishes to assure the general public that it has zero tolerance for violence and, in accordance with our regulations, will deal ruthlessly with any official or club that is found to have breached our GFA Regulations and GFA Disciplinary Code.

“Our profound sympathy goes to the injured, and we pray for speedy recovery.