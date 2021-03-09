



A group of lawmakers in Ghana want to criminalise the promotion of LGBT+ rights, a move that comes weeks after a community centre for sexual minorities was shut down following strong opposition from politicians and church organisations.

Parliamentarian Samuel Nartey George from the opposition National Democratic Congress said he and seven other MPs hoped their private members’ bill to ban LGBT+ advocacy would be passed before the parliamentary session ends on 31 March.

“We owe it to ourselves and the people of Ghana to uphold that which gives us our identity as a people … May we unite in this fight against the scourge and perversion that homosexuality presents. So help us GOD,” George wrote on Facebook on Monday.





Government officials in the West African nation often make homophobic remarks, and the lawmakers backing the draft law come from various political parties, suggesting it could garner broader support.

The legislative initiative follows outrage from church groups, politicians and anti-gay rights groups in February after the opening of the country’s first LGBT+ community centre.

Last week, actor Idris Elba and model Naomi Campbell have joined 65 other British celebrities, designers and politicians in calling for Ghana’s president to engage with LGBT+ community.