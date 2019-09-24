<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ghana’s security forces have arrested at least three suspects over an alleged plot to destabilise the government, the information minister said.

“The joint operation was to neutralise an elaborate plot targeted at the presidency, and with the ultimate aim of destabilising the country,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement Monday.

He said those arrested last Friday included a medical doctor whose premises — Citadel Hospital, in the capital, Accra — were being used to manufacture weapons for the alleged plot.

The security agencies had been monitoring the activities of the suspects including their contacts with some soldiers over the past 15 months, he said.

SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

“We also have in custody military persons and an officer in connection with these plots. We are not taking anything for granted in this case,” Nkrumah told AFP by telephone from Washington on Tuesday.

He assured the public that “state security agencies remain vigilant, and will work to safeguard national security and public safety”.

Ghana is viewed as a bulwark of stability in a region characterised by insecurity and turbulence.

GEARING FOR POLLS

The West African nation has been run by democratically elected governments since 1992 and is gearing to hold fresh polls late next year.

Incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo looks set to face a challenge from former leader John Mahama for the top job.

The statement on the alleged plot sparked further questions in the country.

Security analyst Festus Aboagyehe called for more information and warned that the authorities appeared too quick to conclude the suspects were plotting to destabilise the government.

MISSING DETAILS

“I cannot put words in the mouth of government but the agencies involved are expected to be professional enough to explain exactly what this group was about,” the retired army officer told local media.

“I do not exactly understand what targeting the presidency means,” he added.