A German businessman was shot dead in his home in Liberia’s third-largest city Buchanan on Wednesday, the government said.

Details of the incident are unclear, however, a government statement gave his name as Juergen Schedema and local media reported that he worked as a manager in a logging firm in the West African state.





President George Weah condemned the incident and offered his condolences to Germany, according to the statement.

“Such savagery does not define Liberians; we are a hospitable people who will go all out to help visitors in our country,” the statement said.

“Schedema’s death is a loss not just for the people of Germany, but all Liberians,” it added.

The police are investigating the killing.