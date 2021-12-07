GAVI invests in malaria vaccination rollout as coronavirus disrupts malaria fight

GAVI, the main donor funder of vaccination in low and middle-income countries, has announced the launch of a full-scale malaria vaccination programme at a time when attention on the Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the fight against malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Between 2022-2025, countries in sub-Saharan Africa are expected to start receiving and administering the groundbreaking malaria vaccine.

In a statement issued on Monday, GAVI said the vaccine rollout, with $155.7 million funding, would “help drive down child mortality in Africa”.

For the past two years, the vaccine RTS, S/AS01, also known as Mosquirix, was developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline. It underwent pilot phases in Kenya, Malawi, and Ghana where more than 650 000 children were treated with 1.7 million doses of the vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the pilot phase indicated a “strong community demand for the vaccine”. The vaccine is dispensed in four doses per child from birth until about the age of two years.

“This global investment is another milestone for the first malaria vaccine, which will boost child survival and extend the reach of malaria prevention through the existing platform of childhood vaccination,” Dr Kate O’Brien, director of the department of immunisation, vaccines, and biologicals, said in a statement.

For now, 15 million doses will be manufactured per year but demand is estimated at more than 80 million doses annually.

Botswana is one of the countries which have done relatively well in containing malaria. The country had initially vowed to end malaria by 2020 but a great challenge came from insecticide resistance, predisposing human behaviour, such as staying outdoors or sleeping outdoors without the use of protective measures, which continue to be a hindering factor.

South Africa intends to end Malaria by 2023. The disease is mostly found in low-altitude areas of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Zimbabwe’s Centres for Disease Control (CDC) says it recorded 310 000 cases of malaria in 2019 translating to 22 cases per 1000 people. In that same year, 266 people died of malaria. With such figures, Zimbabwe announced measures last month that should be taken by the public to avoid malaria- which usually has increased cases during the rainy season.

“We know mosquitos breed in still water. We encourage people to fill unnecessary holes that collect water during the rainy season,” said Zimbabwe’s deputy health minister Dr John Mangwiro.

The Severe Malaria Observatory (SMO) says Mozambique is one of six countries that accounted for more than half of all malaria cases and deaths worldwide, 4% of global cases and deaths, in 2019. Mozambique has the second-highest prevalence level in eastern and southern Africa.

The latest WHO annual report on malaria released on Monday, says more than 627 000 people the world over, mostly infants in the poorest parts of Africa, succumbed to malaria in 2020, compared to 558 000 the previous year.

The report notes that the malaria mortality rate dwarfs that of Covid-19 in Africa which stands at 224 000 since the start of the pandemic. As such, there’s a need to redirect focus towards malaria because 60% of malaria deaths are attributed to the distribution of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention from malaria by Covid-19 restrictions.

This also led to a 12% rise in malaria deaths in Africa.