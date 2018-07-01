Two French soldiers were killed in an attack in Mali Sunday, according to the Defense Ministry.

At least a dozen others were wounded, including between four and eight French soldiers, when a car bomb detonated, reportedly targeting a French and Malian patrol which then came under fire.

The attack comes just days after Islamist militants raided the headquarters of a five-nation African force in Bamako, leaving six people dead.

The upsurge in violence comes as Malians prepare to head to the polls on July 29.