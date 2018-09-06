France reiterated its support to international efforts assisting elections in Libya by year-end, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“In support of the UN and its partners, France is determined to work towards the continuation of the political process and the holding of elections by the end of the year, in accordance with the UN Action Plan,” the ministry said.

Paris also “calls on the international community, regional organisations and all the friends of Libya to join their efforts in this direction,’’ the ministry added.

The ministry warned that “those, who seek to hinder this political process will have to answer for their actions.”

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, and his special representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, as well as French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, condemned the violence and attacks targeting the stability of Libya.

Since the 2011 uprising to oust former leader Muammar Gaddafi, Libya has been plunged into chaotic violence and political instability which has helped the terrorist cell flourish and put the security of the Maghreb region at risk.

This main oil exporter in North Africa, since then, has been struggling to make a transition to democracy.

It suffers from political division, with two rival parliaments and governments battling for legitimacy.