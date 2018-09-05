The Governments of the United States of America, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom, have welcomed the result of the mediation reached by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

The four countries, in a joint statement by the U.S. Department of State, welcomed the ceasefire that aimed to deescalate violence in and around Tripoli and ensure the protection of civilians.

“We reiterate our strong support for Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salame, as he works to realise an immediate and durable cessation of hostilities in the Libyan capital, which is a critical step to advancing the political process in accordance with the United Nations Action Plan.

“As the Secretary-General noted on September 2, all parties should immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United Nations.

“We call on all Libyan parties to refrain from any actions that could undermine today’s ceasefire announcement, jeopardize the security of civilians, or set back Libyan efforts to advance the political process and move forward in the spirit of compromise.

“We also reiterate support for the President of the Presidency Council, Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Government of National Accord, as they work in partnership with the United Nations to promote reconciliation and support a Libyan-led political process,” the statement said.

NAN recalled that an agreement on a ceasefire in Tripoli was reached on Tuesday evening under the auspices of Salame, the head of UNSMIL.

According to a tweet posted on the Mission’s official Twitter account, the agreement aimed to “end all hostilities, protect civilians, safeguard public and private property.”

Tripoli’s Meitiga International Airport, which had been closed since violence flared up, would also be opened under the deal, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The accord was signed by representatives of the Government of National Accord (GNA), military commanders, security apparatuses and armed groups present in and around Tripoli.

Scores of civilians had been killed and hundreds injured across residential areas of the Libyan capital since fighting escalated last week.