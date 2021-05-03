France on Monday welcomed the formation of a new transitional government in Chad by the African country’s military rulers following the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby but said it should only last a limited amount of time.

“France reaffirms its attachment to the stability and the territorial integrity of the country,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





“France also reiterates that it is paramount the transition should be for a limited amount of time,” it added.

Chad’s leading opposition figures rejected the government appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. The opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.