The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is committed to holding general elections on December 23, Foreign Minister Leonard Okitundu, has said.

Okitundu, who is also president of the Southern African Development Community’s political cooperation, defence and security body, made this known while speaking with newsmen after meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco on the DRC’s upcoming elections.

He said filing nominations for the legislative and presidential elections will kick off on July 24.

Also speaking, Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto said it is in Angola’s interests that the elections in the neighbouring country take place without any constraints.

Initially marked for Dec. 31, 2017, the DRC elections were rescheduled for Dec. 23, 2018 after the opposition demanded the departure of Joseph Kabila, whose presidential mandate expired in 2016.

Constitutionally, Kabila is barred from running for another presidential term.

The former president has said he would comply with the electoral calendar.

According to media reports, dozens were killed in recent demonstrations in capital Kinshasa to stop Kabila from running for a third term.