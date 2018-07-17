The U.S. has expressed outrage over a recent video of execution being carried out allegedly by Cameroonian military personnel.

Heather Nauert, U.S. Department of State spokesperson, in a statement called for thorough and transparent investigation by the government of Cameroon.

It said: “The U. S. is gravely concerned over the recent video depicting men wearing military-style uniforms executing two women and two children, one an infant.

“International media, Amnesty International, and Cameroonian human rights organisations attribute the actions portrayed in the video to the Cameroonian military.

“We call on the Government of Cameroon to investigate thoroughly and transparently the events depicted in the video, make its findings public, and if Cameroonian military personnel were involved in this atrocity, hold them accountable”.

The U.S. said all countries, including Cameroon, must uphold their international and national commitments and obligations to protect the human rights of their residents and promote accountability.‎

NAN reports that rights group, Amnesty International, on Saturday said it has “credible information” that Cameroonian soldiers were involved in the executions.

The agency said: “Extensive analysis of the weapons, dialogue, and uniforms that feature in the video, paired with digital verification techniques and testimonies taken from the ground, all strongly suggest that the perpetrators of the executions are Cameroonian soldiers.”

Cameroon’s Ministry of Communication said in a statement that the government is investigating the claims, although government spokespeson, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, is quoted in local media initially saying the video could be “fake news.”

”We haven’t authenticated yet, but I draw your attention to what we call fake news. Do not be peremptory in the attribution of this video to the Cameroonian army.

“Because the enemy is always able to slip into our defence and security forces to attribute to us such heinous crimes,” Mr Bakary said in local media reports.