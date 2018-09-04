The changing paradigm shift in global economy leaves China as the best hope for Africa’s future development, a Zambian expert said.

“I believe that China offers the best option for Africa. It is evident that China has become the best trading partner for the continent which must be embraced with both hands,” said Yusuf Dodia, chairperson of the Private Sector Development Association in Zambia.

As Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is currently underway in Beijing, Dodia told Xinhua that China offers a win-win situation for the continent.

Africa, he said, needs to use the summit to ensure that it presents concrete arguments on how it thinks the relations with China could be enhanced.

According to him, Africa needs industrialisation, skills and technology development and strong partnership with China in order to spur economic development.

Chinese officials say this year’s summit will strengthen Africa’s role in Xi’s Belt and Road initiative to link China by sea and land with Southeast and Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa through an infrastructure network modelled on the old Silk Road.

China loaned around 125 billion dollars to the continent from 2000 to 2016, data from the China-Africa Research Initiative at Washington’s Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies shows.

African presidents in attendance include Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Zambia’s Edgar Lungu and Gabon’s Ali Bongo.

There are some controversial guests.

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes over killings and persecution in Sudan’s Darfur province between 2003 and 2008.