Ethiopia’s parliament approved on Tuesday the government’s decision to lift a six-month state of emergency two months earlier than planned, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported.

The government imposed emergency rule in February to clamp down on unrest sparked by a planned development scheme for the capital Addis Ababa which some fear will lead to land seizures in the nearby Oromiya region.

The matter made Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn to step down.

On Saturday, Ethiopia’s cabinet had met to assess the security situation and “noted that law and order has been restored”, setting the stage for Tuesday’s vote in parliament.

Abiy Ahmed, a former army officer who replaced Hailemariam as premier, has travelled around Ethiopia, promising to address grievances to strengthen a range of political and civil rights.

Authorities have pledged to push through a raft of reforms that have included the release of thousands of prisoners.

NAN reports that a State of Emergency was declared on Oct. 9, 2016.

The state of emergency authorises the military to enforce security nationwide. It also imposes restrictions on freedom of speech and access to information.

Media have reported the state of emergency’s duration was announced for six months.

The Constitution of Ethiopia provides for a six-month state of emergency under certain conditions.

The government’s declaration of state of emergency followed massive protests by the Oromo and Amhara ethnic groups against the government, which is controlled by people in the Tigrayan ethnic group, a smaller ethnic minority.

It is the first time in approximately 25 years that a state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia.

In March 2017, Ethiopia’s parliament voted to extend the state of emergency for another four months.