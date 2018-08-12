The Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) has declare a unilateral ceasefire effective from Sunday August 12th, 2018.

In a press statement, the group said it arrived at the decision after considering the call for peace by the current Ethiopian government Leader Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

And taking into account the positive steps taken by the Ethiopian government to lay the ground work for talks and peaceful negotiations to find a available and lasting solution to the Ogaden conflict.

“Affirming its commitment to engage in a peaceful negotiated settlement of the conflict and Stressing the key role ONLF and the Somalis in Ogaden in bringing peace, stability and progress in the Wider Horn of Africa Region”

“Emphasising the urgent need to foster a climate of peace that can assist all ONLF, the Ethiopian government and other stakeholders in resolving the long-standing conflict in the Somali territory (Ogaden)”

The Ogaden National Liberation Front declares Unilateral ceasefire from today – 12:00 pm, August 12, 2018, that and will cease all military and security operations directed against the Ethiopian Security Apparatus in the Somali territory (Ogaden), until negotiated comprehensive cessation of hostilities is reached with the Ethiopian government.

ONLF calls upon the Ethiopian government to reciprocate in kind in order to halt any further acts that could hamper the initiated peace process and hasten the proposed peace talks.

ONLF has been fighting against Ethiopia since 1994.