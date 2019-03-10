



Seven British, seven French, eight Italian, 18 Canadian nationals are among the 157 victims of an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on Sunday.

Also 32 Kenyan, nine Ethiopian, eight U.S. and eight Chinese nationals were also among the dead, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told journalists.

The nationalities of the other passengers remained unknown.

None of the people on board the Boeing 737 that crashed en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi survived, the airline said.