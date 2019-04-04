<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ethiopian Government on Thursday briefed newsmen on the initial findings of its investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

Both the government and the airline said the Ethiopian authorities preliminary report showed that the doomed jet’s crew followed guidance provided by Boeing on how to fly the plane.

They also used its flight control systems, heaping the blame largely on the manufacturer.

“The March 10 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 killed all 157 passengers and crew on the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet.

“Data has shown significant similarities between the crash and the Lion Air disaster in October when the same model of plane crashed soon after take-off.

“All Boeing Max jets have been grounded worldwide as the investigations continue.

“Ethiopian officials say the pilots followed instructions provided by Boeing.

“Ethiopian Airlines says the initial report clearly showed its pilots followed guidance provided by Boeing and approved by the FAA,’’ the report said.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10 left 157 people dead.

The same Boeing model was involved in a Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia in October that killed 189 people.

Data from the black box of the Ethiopian jet show similarities between the two crashes.