Ethiopia received 29,211 refugees in the first five months of 2018 ending May 31, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

The UNHCR said the refugee arrival figures for 2018 has pushed the total number of refugees sheltering in Ethiopia to 920,262, making it the second biggest refugee-hosting country in Africa next to Uganda.

The UNHCR further said in May alone, 4,436 refugees arrived in Ethiopia, out of which 2,157 refugees came from South Sudan and 2,094 refugees came from Eritrea.

Meanwhile, the UNHCR said it has only received 17 per cent of the 327.8 million dollars needed to support the refugees in Ethiopia.

Most refugees in Ethiopia come from strife-torn nations of Somalia and South Sudan and Ethiopia’s northern neighbour Eritrea.

Smaller groups of refugees fleeing war in Sudan and from across the Red Sea from Yemen are also among those the UNHCR has registered as refugees in Ethiopia.