Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said Friday that Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace Prize win, hailing it as a testimony to his efforts to reform the nation and seek peace with Eritrea.
“We are proud as a nation,” his office wrote on Twitter, adding in a statement it was a “timeless testimony to the… ideals of unity, co-operation and mutual co-existence that the Prime Minister has been consistently championing.”
