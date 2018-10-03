



Ethiopia’s ruling coalition is expected to take the next steps this week on sweeping reforms announced under its new prime minister as it begins its first congress since he took power in April.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tells the gathering that “a true measure of leadership is not indispensability” and that a true leader produces qualified successors and makes “herself/himself redundant”.

That’s according to Twitter posts by Abiy’s chief of staff.

The prime minister has pledged free and fair elections in Africa’s second most populous nation in 2020. He also has dramatically widened the political space by welcoming once-banned opposition groups home from exile to join dialogue.

Ethiopia since 1991 has been led by the coalition and allied parties that hold every Parliament seat.

Ethnic tensions challenge the current reforms.