The Ethiopia Federal Ministry of Health on Friday reported four more confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national total to 16.

In a statement, the ministry said that the four new cases consist of a Mauritian national and three Ethiopians.

It stated that 37 people believed to have had direct contact with the four new confirmed cases have been put in isolation.

“A 72-year-old Mauritian national who arrived in Ethiopia from Congo (Brazzaville) on March 24 has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

“Six people who were in close contact with the individual are currently in medical isolation.

“The second confirmed case of COVID-19 is of a 61-year-old resident of Adama city, 99 km southeast of Addis Ababa, who was tested after showing signs of illness on March 18.

“Also, 24 people who were in close contact with the 61-year-old residents were currently in medical isolation,” it added.





According to the ministry, the third confirmed case of COVID-19 is of a 28-year-old Ethiopian national who arrived from Israel to Ethiopia on March 21.

“Seven people who were in close contact with the individual are currently in medical isolation.”

“The fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 is of 24-year-old Ethiopian national who had no history of foreign travel,” it said.

Ethiopia reported its first confirmed case on March 13.

On Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a series of drastic measures as part of prevention and containment actions against the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia, including the closure of all land borders to the movement of people.

Ahmed also announced the allocation of 156 million dollars to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Ethiopia Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced the closure of state-run universities.

Ethiopia has also started releasing thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in prisons and prevent the possible spread of the virus in jails.