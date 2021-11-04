Ethiopia calls on citizens to take up arms as rebel forces advance toward nation’s capital city

As Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency this week, the East African country called on its citizens to mobilise and take up arms against rebel forces advancing toward the capital.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to defend themselves against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front after reports that the rebellious forces had taken control of two key Ethiopian towns, according to Reuters.

Tigray forces, as well as forces with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), have reportedly claimed in recent days to have taken over towns in Amhara along the road to the capital of Addis Ababa.

One of the rebel groups said on Wednesday that it had forces roughly 15 miles from the centre of the capital, CNN reported, saying it could not independently confirm the declaration.

OLA spokesman, Odaa Tarbii, tweeted late Wednesday: “Today, 1165 Oromia Special Forces defected to the OLA. 400 of them joined OLA forces in the vicinity of Laga Tafo. Our forces continue pushing on from all directions, we are very close to seeing the end of this oppressive dictatorship.”

Earlier this week, Ethiopia’s Justice Minister Gedion Timothewos told a state media briefing: “Our country is facing a grave danger to its existence, sovereignty and unity. And we can’t dispel this danger through the usual law enforcement systems and procedures,” according to Reuters.