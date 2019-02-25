



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its appreciation to the people of Kwara State for their support in the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) expresses profound appreciation to the good people of Kwara State for the tremendous and overwhelming support shown to President Muhammadu Buhari and all candidates of the party in the Presidential and National Assembly elections that held last Saturday.”

The APC has won all the Senate seats announced in Kwara, defeating PDP candidates including Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The APC said for it and Kwarans, this victory is special in so many ways.

It said residents showed uncommon resilience and determination against all odds to kick out a man (Saraki) it believes stagnated development and held the fortunes of the state hostage for the past 16 years.

“The people of Kwara have shown clearly that they will no longer fraternize with their oppressors neither will the state representation continue to be a signpost for thuggery, embezzlement, feudal lords, misuse of power and opportunism” the statement read.

The party also said the people of Kwara have shown commitment to the kind of change that will empower the people while reclaiming the lost glory of Kwarans.

“It is, indeed, a new dawn for our dear Kwara State.”

The APC said it will not take this victory for granted.

The party urged Kwara residents to repeat such support for APC governorship and House of Assembly candidates on March 9.

“We want to remind our people that the work is not done yet.

“Come Saturday, we humbly ask every eligible voter in the state to come out en masse and vote for our governorship candidate, AbdulRahman Abdulrazak and all our candidates for the House of Assembly polls.”